Holly Willoughby Just Opened Up About Expanding Her Family

The This Morning presenter is already mum to three children

Ooh. Could Holly Willoughby be planning to expand her family?

The 36-year-old already has kids Harry, eight, Belle, six, and two-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin, but she’s hinted that she may be up for having another.

She tells The Sun: ‘When you look around the table and you’ve got these little people you’ve made together who are just so funny, that’s when you think: “Maybe we should have more…” But that’s not a reason to have more!

‘I think I’m really, definitely done. I think… Well, I’m as certain as I can be.’

Holly admits that thinking about Chester’s birth makes her broody, continuing: ‘It was a big moment, and you just don’t want those to be over. So it made me think: “Should we maybe…?” But that’s life, isn’t it?’

We actually haven’t seen Holly for a while, as she took some time off from her presenting role on This Morning over the summer holidays.

But now she’s back! And we’re pretty excited about it.

But unfortunately for Holly, it’s not just her hosting skills that people were talking about before she went on leave.

She was also scrutinised on Instagram about her slim figure, when she shared a series of photos of herself before a big awards bash.

One wrote: ‘Please don’t lose any more weight holly ☹️ I don’t think it suits you. You are stunning though x,’ while another said: ‘Too skinny now why???? [sic].’

Some claimed they were ‘worried’ about her physique, with another comment reading: ‘There maybe a genuine reason for your weight loss but starting to not look like urself @hollywilloughby [sic].’

Luckily, others were quick to point out that body shaming or any kind is never okay, and sent Holly some more positive vibes.

Now Holly’s said: ‘I think people will always discuss it, and it’s exactly why I just won’t. It just adds to it. I’ve sat across from parents who have lost children from [eating disorders] and I don’t want to be a part of it.

‘Body image is such a dull subject when there is so much more to talk about. As long as you’re happy and you’re healthy, move on.’

We’re glad to have you back on our screens, lady.