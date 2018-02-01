This Is Where You Can Buy Holly Willoughby’s Floral Dress

Better bag it quickly though

Is there anything we love more than Holly Willoughby’s style?

The TV presenter often has us running to the shops with the outfits she wears on This Morning. From that £10 boohoo bodysuit to the infamous Hobbs jumper that sold out in practically no time, we often turn to Holly for style advice.

Heck, we’ve even started turning to the star for beauty advice now. Not only did we rush to our nearest superdrug to pick up the lipstick Holly wore on Dancing On Ice’s disco week, but after learning Holly’s foundation is only £5.70 we’ve also slyly added that into our daily make-up bag.

Well, once again we’ve turned to the daytime TV presenter’s wardrobe for some OOTD inspo – and you might want to grab your credit cards and head to your nearest shopping centre for this one.

Yesterday, Holly and Phil interviewed Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall on This Morning – which you can catch on today’s show.

For the interview Holly opted for a truly elegant floral midi dress, which has gone down a treat with her 3.2 million followers.

The white chiffon dress featured stunning pink and red flowers and soft bell sleeves, which the mum of three teamed with a gorgeous pair of pink heels.

Although Holly’s dress may look like it would have a designer price tag, the Massimo Dutti design can be yours for just £99.95 and would make a great addition to your summer wardrobe.

Better be quick though, at that price we’re predicting a sell out.