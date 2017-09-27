And it looks like more children could still be on the cards...

This Morning star Holly Willoughby has definitely made a name for herself as one of Britain’s best-loved TV presenters.

And with it looking like Phillip Schofield’s co-host is set to double her assets this year, it’s not just her career success that Holly should be celebrating.

The blonde beauty has recently celebrated her TENTH anniversary with husband an Baldwin, whom with she has three children – Harry, seven, Belle, five and Chester, two.

The pair met on the set of children’s TV show Ministry Of Mayhem back in 2004, and kept their romance secret initially.

Home from the most incredible week… leaping into the next 10 years… love you baby! #weddinganniversary #10years #decade #loveandlaughter A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Aug 4, 2017 at 5:43am PDT

Speaking to Woman & Home, Holly revealed that she wasn’t even attracted to her husband to begin with: ‘At first, I didn’t fancy Dan at all – I didn’t even think about it, I don’t think he could have fancied me either because it was such a genuine friendship.’

But just six months later the couple were in a relationship and are now celebrating ten happily married years together.

Before their anniversary, Holly told The Sun: ‘We have got a week away and we are just going to go and have a lovely ten year wedding anniversary together.’

And explaining the secret to a happy marriage, Holly revealed: ‘I mean obviously I really love Dan. We really have a good laugh together and I don’t want to sound like a massive cliché but we get on really well. I rely on him for a lot of stuff. I think we just work better as a pair so that helps.’

And now Holly has spoken to OK! about how she still definitely has the hots for her hubby, confessing: ‘We still fancy the pants off each other!’

And though the pair already have three children, it looks like Holly is certainly not ready to stop there…

‘I love being pregnant,’ she admitted to the publication. ‘I love giving birth, I love all that. It’s like wearing a wedding dress – I don’t want that all to be over!’

Neither do we, Holly!