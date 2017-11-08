Holly Willoughby Looks Amazing As She Returns To Dancing on Ice

A real life ice princess...

As the festive season fast approaches, we’re (quite literally) skating towards our very favourite time of year.

Along with the winter months comes plenty of cracking TV, including the return of our very favourite Dancing on Ice… and it would appear that we certainly aren’t the only ones raring to get the show re-started.

Having taken a three year break off air, the show is due to return early next year- bringing with it the return of co-host (alongside Phillip Schofield) and full time babe Holly Willoughby, after she dropped out of her presenting duties in 2011.

And, luckily for us, Holly has already lifted the lid on her return to the ice – having shared a first sneak peak of the brand new series.

Sunny down on the Southbank today… 👫☀️❄️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Nov 6, 2017 at 2:28am PST

Taking to Instagram, Holly has confirmed that filming is well under way – having shared a snap of her very first look for the brand new season.

Looking like a real life ice princess, Holly posed in a floor length high neck ivory number. The mother-of-three tellingly captioned: ‘Day 1 of something very exciting today… ❄️ ‘

It’s all in the snowflake emoji, folks.

Day 1 of something very exciting today… ❄️ A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Nov 7, 2017 at 9:19am PST

Fans have been quick to comment complimentary messages for Holly’s gorgeous first look, with replies reading messages such as ‘Look like an angel so gorgeous [sic]’ and ‘You look fabulous holly! That dress is stunning x [sic]’.

People of Instagram, we could not agree more!

Sadly however, we’ve still got a few months to wait before we can see Holly in her all her ice princess glory – as the upcoming season of Dancing on Ice isn’t due to start until January of 2018.

Whilst the official line up is yet to be completely confirmed, it is currently being thought that famous faces will include Kem Cetinay of Love Island, Brooke Vincent of Coronation Street, Candice Brown of GBBO and rugby player Max Evans.

We don’t know about you, but we’re headed down our local ice rink in celebration.

Catch ya there, Holly!

Alice Perry