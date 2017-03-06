Why You’ll Never See Holly Willoughby’s Three Children On Social Media

The This Morning presenter never shows her kids' faces on Instagram...

Holly Willoughby has revealed why her three children never appear on her social media pages.

The 36-year-old and her husband Dan Baldwin are parents to sons Harry, seven, and Chester, two, and five-year-old daughter Belle, but the couple are very private about their family life.

Now Holly’s explained that this is all down to the fear of online bullying.

She tells the Evening Standard: ‘When we were kids we’d go home and at least we’d have hours where nobody could get to you and you could just regather your thoughts.

‘Now it’s just not like that and we’ve seen how serious it gets: children taking their own lives.

‘It is a huge problem and I listen with absolute open ears on the show at the moment because I’m not quite there yet but I know I will come across these things and I want be equipped myself to deal with it.

‘I don’t know if I’ve got the answers yet, I know if you keep lines of communication open with your children that really helps and I think that’s all you can do I think.

‘I don’t think you can ban it because then, you know, the biggest thing about being a child at school is not being the one that sticks out for being different. If you’re the one who’s not allowed because your mum doesn’t let you, you become that figure of difference and that’s when the problems start.

‘That’s how they communicate and you have to remember also that those platforms are also used for really good ways of socialising for teenagers or older children so I don’t think you can hold back the tide, I think that would be very naive as a parent.’

