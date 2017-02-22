This Morning Fans Have A Theory About Holly Willoughby

After the 36-year-old appeared to refuse cheese on today's show, viewers began speculating over a potential 'pregnancy'...

Holly Willoughby’s fans really want her to have a fourth child, don’t they?

The 36-year-old presenter and her husband Dan Baldwin already have kids Harry, Belle and Chester together, and they’re clearly a happy family unit.

Everything I could possibly ever want on my birthday!!!! 🎀🌈🎉🎂🍾🦄🍰🎁 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:54pm PST

On her birthday last week, Holly captioned an adorable Instagram snap of the trio cuddling her and Dan in bed: ‘Everything I could possibly ever want on my birthday!!!! 🎀🌈🎉🎂🍾🦄🍰🎁 [sic].’

But that hasn’t stopped rumours flying about them adding another littlun to the mix.

After watching a food segment on today’s This Morning, viewers couldn’t help speculating over the fact that Holly appeared to refuse cheese.

Some mould-ripened cheeses, such as Brie and Camembert, aren’t recommended for pregnant women.

One Tweeted: ‘How can Holly comment on the taste when she’s putting a pinhead sized amount of cheese in her mouth 😂🤔 #thismorning,’ while another wrote: ‘Waiting for the rumours to start as @hollywills turned down cheese on @thismorning @ITV 🤰🏻🙊🙈.’

This isn’t the first time that the suggestion’s been raised. Back in December, fans went into overdrive when Holly rejected a tequila shot live on air, after previously saying it’s one of our favourite tipples.

And these two… 1st time on the slopes and they loved it! Rainbowbrite on the snow! 🌈 @alexandalexacom #perfectmoment 🎿⛷🏔🌨 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Dec 23, 2016 at 3:21am PST

Attempting to explain why she wasn’t boozing, Holly said to co-host Phillip Schofield: ‘It’s not my thing. I don’t know why you would think that.’

Then Holly was filmed taking a trip to the maternity ward at St Thomas’ Hospital.

Making no secret of how broody it made her, she told Phil: ‘You’ve lost me. I’m not coming back.’

She was then seen speaking to some of the maternity nurses and telling them: ‘I’m so happy, I can’t tell you. I might change jobs.’

Holly has previously admitted to being keen to expand her family, telling The Sun: ‘I love being pregnant and I love having babies.

‘I don’t want that area of my life to be over because it makes me sad to think I’d not be doing it again.’

So we guess we’ll just have to wait and see…