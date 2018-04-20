Holly Willoughby Responds To Claims That Celebrity Juice Is ‘Sexist’

The TV personality says that she is 'empowered' on the show...

Holly Willoughby might be known for presenting ITV’s This Morning, but many also love to tune in and watch her take on Keith Lemon and his hilarious – yet sometimes ever-so-slightly controversial – jokes on Celebrity Juice.

The 37-year-old has been joining the conversation around the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements, speaking out about the worrying ‘upskirting’ photographs after the BRIT Awards.

In a new interview, Holly has now addressed whether some of the games on Celebrity Juice could be seen as ‘sexist’.

‘It’s a good opportunity to say — no,’ she told The Guardian. ‘Because I think we are so in control and so in charge of that situation.’

‘It’s light, it’s cheeky, it’s not offensive. Occasionally [Keith] can say the odd thing, and even he goes ‘oooh’. But it’s quite a unique show, actually,’ she continued.

‘There’s not many shows that have that sense of freedom.’

Touching on the nature of some of the jokes, she also said: ‘Yes, [Keith’s] cheeky, and yes, he’s naughty, but he’s actually the butt of our jokes.’

‘It’s us that are the empowered two,’ she said of herself and Fearne Cotton, who also heads up a team on the celebrity game show.

Of course, the nature of Celebrity Juice is pretty different from the daytime TV environment of This Morning. But that doesn’t mean that Holly is anything less than herself.

‘It’s what’s going on around me that’s different,’ she said. ‘I don’t suddenly become all outrageous and rude on Celebrity Juice.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Oh, we love you Holly.