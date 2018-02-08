Holly Willoughby Hints At Feeling Broody With This Instagram Picture

Ooh. Could there be another pregnancy in the pipeline...?

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby may have previously admitted she’s ‘definitely done’ with having babies – but that didn’t stop mum-of-three getting seriously broody in her latest Instagram snap.

On a shoot for a new Garnier advert, the This Morning presenter took some time out to catch up with good pals Davina McCall and pregnant TV presenter Angela Scanlon.

And Holly couldn’t help but share a cute photo of the trio, while also admitting Angela was giving her ‘serious bump envy’.

In the sweet snap, the 36-year-old can be seen excitedly pointing at her friend’s huge tummy alongside Davina who is also holding onto heavily-pregnant Angela.

‘One of my favourite afternoons hanging out with the #garniergals’, Holly wrote.

Adding: ‘Especially chatting all things baby and bump with the beauty that is @angelascanlon … what an adventure she has before her… serious bump envy! love you gals!’

How adorable! So, does this mean the telly star could be ready to give her children – Harry, eight, Belle, six, and Chester, three – a little brother or sister?

Well, Holly previously opened up last September about the possibility of expanding her brood with husband Dan Baldwin.

Speaking to Fabulous magazine, she confessed: ‘When you look around the table and you’ve got these little people you’ve made together who are just so funny, that’s when you think: “Maybe we should have more…”’

But she also added: ‘That’s not a reason to have more! That’s what I keep telling myself. No, no, no! I think I’m really, definitely done. I think.’

Holly also dropped an even bigger hint when she appeared on Lorraine a month later and was asked if she would consider having a fourth child.

Refusing to rule out the possibility, the Dancing On Ice star confessed: ‘I hate saying no to [having more children] because I love being pregnant and I love giving birth.

‘The thought of all that being over is like not being able to wear a wedding dress again. Maybe one day we will [have another child] but we are happy as we are. We feel complete as a family.’

Never say never, ay Holly!