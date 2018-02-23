The This Morning host has a message about the ongoing battle against sexual harassment...

Holly Willoughby has called out paparazzi for attempting to take ‘upskirt’ photos of female guests at the end of the BRIT Awards – something, she’s pointed out, that flies in the face of the #TimesUp movement that had been championed earlier that night.

Whilst the dress code didn’t call for all-black – unlike the Golden Globes and the BAFTAs, which saw the Hollywood elite protesting sexual harassment through their wardrobes – the BRITs red carpet did feature a number of white roses, showing solidarity with the cause.

Cheryl, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Caroline Flack and Dua Lipa were amongst those that walked the carpet with the symbolic flower.

This Morning‘s Holly also followed suit, matching her gorgeous Little White Dress to her statement accessory.

Naturally, every glitzy celebrity event ends with an after party or two. And we’ve all seen the headlines that usually do the rounds the next morning, focusing on ‘bleary-eyed stars’ (sigh) heading home.

But Holly has used her influence to point out one particular aspect of this; the fact that ‘at the end of the night, cameras were held low to get a photo up our skirts…’

Sharing a series of pap shots, which included herself and Rita Ora, the beloved daytime TV presenter wrote: ‘At the beginning of the night we held white roses and walked down a red carpet full of the hope and pride that comes with the #timesupcampaign…

‘at the end of the night, cameras were held low to get a photo up our skirts… times apparently up on #timesup 😔 [sic]’.

Yaaaaas #brits2018 🙃 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Feb 21, 2018 at 9:12am PST

Holly’s Instagram post has been shared by the official account for This Morning, and has also gained support from fellow celebrity women.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Scarlett Moffatt reportedly commented: ‘This makes me so sad and disgusted. This is never done with men!!’

Spice Girl’s Emma Bunton also added: ‘#equality #timesup love you Holly and my girls. X’ [sic].

Hopefully, in this time of change, these kind of conversations will continue.

Way to go, Holly.