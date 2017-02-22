Why Holly Willoughby Might Not Make It To The BRIT Awards Red Carpet

Our favourite This Morning presenter appears to have had some drama on her way to the O2...

Holly Willoughby never fails to capture our hearts on the red carpet, and it seems that she’s pulled out all of the stops for this year’s BRIT Awards.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram earlier this evening to show off her super sparkly disco dress, and boy does she look ah-mazing.

Holly didn’t waste any time in crediting her glam squad, captioning her behind-the-scenes snap: Right @brits let’s be having you! #warnerbrits 📀 thanks @suzanneneville for my lil sparkly number…

‘Always huge thank you to my glam girls @Patsyoneillmakeup @angiesmithstyle @cilerpeksah 💿 Earrrings @applesandfigs_jewellery Heels @casadeiofficial Clutch bag @giuseppezanottidesign’.

But, it seems that her journey to the star-studded bash hasn’t been going smoothly.

Updating her social media followers along the way, the This Morning presenter posted a selfie from the backseat of her car.

Some of us are more Brits ready than others!!!! #wakeupdan 🙈😂😴 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:17am PST

It seems that Holly and her date were stuck in traffic, and the daytime TV presenter also took the opportunity to point out that her husband was catching some Zs before their big night.

LOL.

Poking fun at her other half, Holly wrote: ‘Some of us are more Brits ready than others!!!! #wakeupdan 🙈😂😴’.

A little later, Holly uploaded a snap from the motorway with a worrying road sign.

Erm???? Now what happens? #stuck 😮 A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on Feb 22, 2017 at 9:20am PST

Eep. She asked her fans: ‘Erm???? Now what happens? #stuck 😮’.

Many seemed concerned that she might miss out on the awards show, with reactions including: ‘Hope you get there’ and ‘@hollywilloughby did you get there in time? Xx’.

We’re really hoping that Holly gets to make the most of those sequins.