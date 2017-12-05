The Hilarious Moment On Today’s This Morning That’s Gone Viral

Oh, Schofe.

It’s official. Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are #BestFriendGoals.

Sure, there’s no denying that these two are at the top of their game when it comes to daytime television.

But there’s nothing we love more than to see them crease up live on air – and, it has to be said, it’s something that happens quite regularly.

Tuesday’s helping of This Morning was no exception, when a segment on Christmas shopping went a little awry.

Former CBBC presenter Steve Wilson led a festive segment about gifts for him, and the trio decided to play a funny game.

Hosts Phillip and Holly had to try and guess what Steve – who was using an inflatable man as a prop – was acting out.

When some circular arm movements were made, Schofe guessed ‘clock’ correctly.

But viewers at home seemed to misunderstand what he had said, and it was all pretty NSFW.

Even Holly seemed a little confused, falling into a fit of giggles and asking her co-host what he had actually said.

LOL.

He definitely said ‘clock’, guys.