Helen Skelton’s First Day On Lorraine Gets Twitter Talking

The 33-year-old presenter is covering for Lorraine Kelly while she takes a holiday

Helen Skelton took the reins on Lorraine this morning.

The 33-year-old presenter will be covering for Lorraine Kelly for the whole week, as the Scottish host celebrates her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Steve Smith.

Helen got straight into it, chatting to guests including The Voice‘s Linda Jennings and Kim Kardashian’s BFF Jonathan Cheban.

But while we thought she did an ah-mazing job (the lady is EIGHT MONTHS PREGNANT, people), not everyone was so kind about her interviewing technique. *Sigh*.

Some suggested that Helen talked over people, while others criticised her for the questions she asked Jonathan.

As they chatted about his appearance on reality show Celebs Go Dating, Helen asked Jonathan how his high standards affect his relationships.

After he explained: ‘She’s gotta have the right look, it’s a whole package,’ she said: ‘You need more than someone with good looks who enjoys a good meal. Because what happens when you have diarrhoea? You need somebody to support you, don’t you?’

Twitter immediately went a tad crazy, with one message reading: ‘@reallorraine please ask your stand in to stop talking about diarrhoea whilst I am eating my breakfast! What is her deal? 😡💩.’

Other criticism included: ‘#lorraine Helen Skelton’ s always in such a rush to get her words out,that she talks over whoever she’s “interviewing”,’ and: ‘i also think @HelenSkelton is out her depth presenting @ITVLorraine bad choice @ITV 🙈 [sic].’

Personally, we think it’s great that Helen’s so down to earth. And luckily for the mum-of-one, plenty agreed with us.

One viewer Tweeted: ‘@HelenSkelton did a great job like a breath of fresh air,’ while another wrote: ‘You had us in fits this am just love your frankness [sic].’

So do we, lady! Looking forward to tomorrow’s show.