Helen Skelton Gets Cut Off Mid-Interview On Lorraine

Something a little odd happened at the end of today’s Lorraine.

Helen Skelton – who’s filling in for Lorraine Kelly while she celebrates her 25th wedding anniversary with husband Steve Smith – ended up being cut off mid-interview. Eep.

The 33-year-old had been happily chatting to ex-Coronation Street actress Julie Hesmondhalgh about her upcoming role in detective show Broadchurch.

Julie is set to play an ‘ordinary middle aged woman’ who suffers a horrific rape.

The series will revolve around DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) and DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) investigating the violent sexual assault.

Of course, Julie is best known as Corrie‘s Hayley Cropper, who was killed off on the ITV soap back in 2014.

So Helen was clearly keen to ask Julie about the character, but awkwardly, the adverts came on just as she brought her up.

And it wasn’t as if she could continue after the break – because this marked the end of the show.

Helen didn’t even get to say goodbye to viewers or tease tomorrow’s show. Instead, The Jeremy Kyle Show flicked straight on. Errr.

As expected, confused fans were quick to take Twitter. Messages included: ‘Oh, well, bye then. #Lorraine,’ and: ‘What is going on with #lorraine they keep cutting people off for ads and trailers :/ [sic].’

Another clocked: ‘I think they ran out of time @HelenSkelton @ITVLorraine.’

Happily, things didn’t seem too awkward between Helen and Julie afterwards.

Helen later captioned a Twitter photo of them together: ‘Thanks for coming in @juliehes – good luck next Monday!! #broadchurch @ITVLorraine.’

Aw. We echo that sentiment, lady!