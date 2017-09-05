Call The Midwife’s Helen George Announces Her Pregnancy On The Red Carpet

The 33-year-old actress steps out at the TV Choice Awards with a blossoming baby bump

We have some very exciting news about Call The Midwife‘s Helen George today… she’s pregnant!

After five years playing midwife Trixie Franklin on the BBC show, the 34-year-old is expecting a little one of her own.

See: Pregnant Celebrities: Ultimate Maternity Fashion

Helen confirmed the news in pretty spectacular fashion, stepping out at the TV Choice Awards with a gorgeous baby bump last night.

She made sure all eyes were on her blossoming stomach, working a form-fitting black maxi, which featured a sexy thigh slit and one-shoulder detailing.

When it came to her beauty look, she’d gone for a vintage vibe. Her blonde locks had been teased into Hollwood-style curls, and she’d added a slick of classic red lipstick.

Yep. You’re definitely glowing, lady.

Helen has been dating her partner Jack Ashton since last year, after they met while filming the Call The Midwife Christmas special.

While she’s yet to speak out about her pregnancy, it’s clear that her workmates are delighted for her.

On the show’s official Facebook page, a message reads: ‘Call the Midwife for the midwife!!! This picture – hot from tonight’s TV Choice Awards – reveals that our lovely Helen George is pregnant!

‘At last we can let you in on a little secret we’ve been keeping all year….. Helen and Jack are going to be parents 🙂 xx.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

‘The whole cast and crew have been fantastic with our beautiful expectant mum during the filming of series seven – and we couldn’t think of a more appropriate place for her to work than the set of Call the Midwife! ;-).

‘Series writer and Executive Producer Heidi Thomas said: “The entire cast and crew of Call the Midwife, along with everyone at Neal Street Productions, are absolutely delighted by Jack and Helen’s lovely news. Along with the parents to be, we are counting the days until we get to meet the newest member of the CTM family.” Hear, hear! xxx.’

Aw. We’re sending a huge congratulations to both Helen and Jack.