Call The Midwife’s Helen George Gives Birth To A Gorgeous Baby Girl

By

The actress's daughter arrived several weeks early

Call The Midwife‘s Helen George is officially a mummy!

The actress revealed yesterday that she’d welcomed a little girl, captioning a gorgeous set of Instagram photos: ‘When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one. What an amazing day, we have the best friends 💕💕💕.’

The snaps showed Helen, 33, and her boyfriend Jack Ashton cutting their cake and laughing with loved ones as they showed off their super-cute daughter.

Of course, the congratulations soon came flooding in.

One fan wrote: ‘You look absolutely beautiful! Congrats and welcome to the world baby girl!!!’ while another commented: ‘So happy for you! She is beautiful! 💗.’

It was only last month that Helen – who plays midwife Trixie Franklin in the BBC1 drama – revealed she was expecting.

She confirmed the news in pretty spectacular fashion, stepping out at the TV Choice Awards with a gorgeous baby bump.

She made sure all eyes were on her blossoming stomach, working a form-fitting black maxi, which featured a sexy thigh slit and one-shoulder detailing.

Helen has been dating Jack since last year, after they met while filming the Call The Midwife Christmas special.

Helen has been dating boyfriend Jack since last year

Her co-stars are clearly thrilled for them both. At the time, they wrote on the show’s official Facebook page: ‘The whole cast and crew have been fantastic with our beautiful expectant mum during the filming of series seven – and we couldn’t think of a more appropriate place for her to work than the set of Call the Midwife! ;-).’

Aw. Sending you a huge congratulations, Helen and Jack!