Call The Midwife’s Helen George Gives Birth To A Gorgeous Baby Girl

The actress's daughter arrived several weeks early

Call The Midwife‘s Helen George is officially a mummy!

The actress revealed yesterday that she’d welcomed a little girl, captioning a gorgeous set of Instagram photos: ‘When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one. What an amazing day, we have the best friends 💕💕💕.’

The snaps showed Helen, 33, and her boyfriend Jack Ashton cutting their cake and laughing with loved ones as they showed off their super-cute daughter.

When your baby turns up early for her own baby shower, welcome to the world little one. What an amazing day, we have the best friends 💕💕💕 A post shared by Helen George (@helenrgeorge) on Oct 2, 2017 at 12:13am PDT

Of course, the congratulations soon came flooding in.

One fan wrote: ‘You look absolutely beautiful! Congrats and welcome to the world baby girl!!!’ while another commented: ‘So happy for you! She is beautiful! 💗.’

It was only last month that Helen – who plays midwife Trixie Franklin in the BBC1 drama – revealed she was expecting.

She confirmed the news in pretty spectacular fashion, stepping out at the TV Choice Awards with a gorgeous baby bump.

She made sure all eyes were on her blossoming stomach, working a form-fitting black maxi, which featured a sexy thigh slit and one-shoulder detailing.

Helen has been dating Jack since last year, after they met while filming the Call The Midwife Christmas special.

Her co-stars are clearly thrilled for them both. At the time, they wrote on the show’s official Facebook page: ‘The whole cast and crew have been fantastic with our beautiful expectant mum during the filming of series seven – and we couldn’t think of a more appropriate place for her to work than the set of Call the Midwife! ;-).’

Aw. Sending you a huge congratulations, Helen and Jack!