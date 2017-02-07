Helen Flanagan’s Coronation Street Return Divides Opinion

Not everyone was taken with the 26-year-old's acting skills...

Helen Flanagan made her big return to Coronation Street last night.

The 26-year-old actress hadn’t been seen on the cobbles since 2012, when her character Rosie Webster headed to London to start a reality TV career.

But now she’s back! And despite only being one episode in, Rosie’s already had to deal with quite a lot of dramz.

We saw the police arrive at No. 13 with a search warrant, after receiving a tip-off that there were drugs in the house.

When they found a suspicious white powder in Rosie’s suitcase, she and her younger sister Sophie were taken to the police station to be interviewed.

Rosie insisted that the substance was sweeteners, and the girls were let go when police realised she was telling the truth. Phew.

Of course, the majority of Corrie fans are thrilled to have Helen on our screens again.

Tweets included: ‘I can’t wait for tomorrow I loved Rosie’s return I am so happy to see the amazing @helenflanagan1 back on the cobbles🎬😇😜☺️❤️❤️,’ and: ‘So glad to see beautiful Helen back in Coronation Street. Rosie’s character is great fun too😀.’

But unfortunately, not everyone had such positive things to say about her acting skills.

One wrote: ‘Helen Flanagan’s acting is even worse than before (which is saying something) what on earth possessed them to bring her back ??? 😱😱#Corrie,’ while another said: ‘#Corrie I notice Helen Flanagan’s acting hasn’t improved any!!! [sic].

Eep. Well, we thought it was great to see Helen play Rosie again. And how hawt is she looking?! We’re already looking forward to tomorrow’s episode.