Heidi Montag Shares Sweet Video Congratulating The Hills Co-Stars On Their Pregnancies

The Hills star hints at pregnancy struggles in new clip

Heidi Montag has shared a video message congratulating her The Hills co-stars Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad on their pregnancies, but has hinted at her own struggles to conceive.

The former reality star, who’s married to fellow The Hills star Spencer Pratt, shared the clip via YouTube channel Faithwire this week, and while the overall message was one of celebration and happiness, there was an underlying sense of sadness in Heidi’s words.

‘It seems like 2017 is the year to get pregnant. First and foremost, a huge congratulations to my two former co-stars Lauren Conrad and Whitney Port, who are both expecting,’ the star states. She goes on:

‘I have been planning for my own family and I am very excited for them, and it stirs up excitement with what’s going to be coming up in my life hopefully soon too. And I think, on that note, it’s important to not compare [your life] to other people’s.’

Whitney and Lauren, who starred with Heidi in reality show The Hills from 2006-2010, are both expecting babies this year, and have used social media to share their excitement with their fans and followers.

Lauren Conrad, who is married to musician William Tell, announced her pregnancy news on New Year’s Day with a shared sonogram snap, whereas co-star Whitney Port’s announcement came via Instagram last week. And despite being happy for her former co-stars — it appears that motherhood might have laid those famous feuds between The Hills girls to rest, thank heavens — Heidi tries to remain positive about her own desire to start a family.

‘Obviously I have been wanting children and I’m excited for it, but it hasn’t been the right timing for me. So I think in life it’s important for us to pray and prioritize God’s timing in our lives and not compare [our life] to other people’s. Because we’re all different and we all have different things going on.’

The message ends with the star sending positive words about the future, touching on how important it is to forgive oneself in order to ‘move forward’.

‘I think it’s important for us to continue to move forward and to forgive ourselves … and to keep those goals that we set.’

Aww, we can’t help feeling for her. It must be hard to see your pals fall pregnant when you are trying so desperately to have children yourself. Our thoughts and hopes are with you Heidi 🙂