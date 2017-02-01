13 Times Harry Styles Was More Than Just A Pretty Face

Harry Styles is turning the big 2-3 today, so here's a few of the times he's stood up for some great causes

Yes he might have a jawline that could slice cheese, and yes he might have hair that’s been spun by the angels themselves, but there’s so much more to Harry Styles than his looks, guys.

He’s socially aware, super intelligent and an all round good egg, who always uses his huge celebrity platform to support and spread the word for great causes.

It’s his 23rd birthday today (HBD, Harry), and while we could have compiled a lovely list of his hottest GIFs or best hair moments, it’s about time we took a moment to instead appreciate all the great he does for the world.

Here’s 13 times that Harry Styles was way more than just a pretty face.

1. That time he threw some anti-Seaworld commentary into the middle of a One Direction show

Chatting to the crowd at a 1D San Diego gig, Harry spoke out to say: ‘Does anybody here like dolphins? Don’t go to SeaWorld.’

You heard him ladies and gents. Don't go to sea world! 🚨🚨🚨 Please follow @Dolphin_Project + for more info please check out www.dolphinproject.com A video posted by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Jul 10, 2015 at 9:22am PDT

SEE: Why One Direction Fans Are Upset With The Dunkirk Trailer

2. That time he posed in the breeze as a supporter of Emma Watson’s He For She campaign.

Not normally one to post pics of himself on social media (he doesn’t do selfies), Harry declared himself a proud feminist to join Emma’s gender equality movement.

3. In fact, he’s pretty big on speaking out about women’s rights and gender equality in general

He tweeted to show solidarity after the recent Women’s March in January, and also wished his fans a ‘wonderful’ International Womens Day. What a guy.

4. That time he made a statement about sexual equality in sport

Usually one for a shirt that looks like it might be made from your nan’s best curtains, One Direction’s show in St Louis saw Harry ditch the jazzy prints.

Instead, he opted for the jersey of the first openly gay NFL football player, Michael Sam.

5. That time he spent his day off from One Direction’s never-ending tour helping a charity project in South Africa

‘Harry decided to go to The Lalela Project all by himself and he really impressed kids and workers there,’ an insider revealed to The Sun.

‘He offered all of the students concert tickets and spoke to them at length about their lives.’

With the incredible Harry Styles from 1Direction who comped Lalela students with tickets to the show in Cape Town. Shout out to Marlon for organizing! #thanksHarry #1D #forthekids #capetown #lalela #lalelaproject @akerzner A photo posted by Lalela (@lalelaproject) on Apr 1, 2015 at 3:18pm PDT

6. That time he posted a whole load of rainbows in tribute to the 2016 Orlando shooting victims

After the shocking attack on the gay community during Pride Week, Harry was amongst the millions of people uniting against the homophobic hate crime.

He used to Instagram to share pictures of rainbows with 19.5 million followers, in tribute to the victims.

All. A photo posted by @harrystyles on Jun 12, 2016 at 10:59am PDT

SEE: One Direction’s Hair: Then and Now

7. That time he spoke out against the Westboro Baptist Church after they branded One Direction as ‘perverts’, ‘freaks’ and ‘sin-chasing’. Nice

When the group declared that they’d be picketing the band’s show in Kansas, Harry proudly stood up to slam everything they believe in.

He tweeted: ‘Despite the company outside, I believe in equal rights for everyone. I think God loves all. Thanks for coming to the show though.’

8. That time he chopped off all his curls for an amazing cause and gave the entire world a heart attack

In news that truly shook the world, Harry cut off his iconic long hair and posted a photo of the braid on Instagram to prove it.

He captioned the pic: ‘Whoops. #LittlePrincessTrust,’ revealing that it was all for the charity which provides real hair wigs for children during cancer treatment.

Whoops. #Littleprincesstrust A photo posted by @harrystyles on May 6, 2016 at 9:36am PDT

9. Every time he celebrated worldwide religious holidays that weren’t part of his own religion

While the boy loves a Christmas jumper and an annual Love Actually screening, he also regularly shows love for Jewish and Muslim fans, which is a pretty great way to promote inclusivity.

SEE: Did Gigi Hadid Just Make A Big Dig At Harry Styles’ Solo Cover?

10. That time his fans raised over $40,000 dollars for the London Lesbian and Gay Switchboard to celebrate his birthday

Seeing as he’s such a vocal supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, One Direction fans decided that it would be the perfect cause to donate to on his behalf.

The news even made Harry’s Liked tweets, which is pretty impressive seeing as he’s very selective – there’s only 30 of them altogether.

11. Every time he promoted fundraising and world disaster efforts to his millions of followers

If something bad has happened in the world, you can guarantee that Harry will use his platform to raise awareness of the relief efforts.

12. Every single time he recorded video messages, took Skype sessions and called up fans who were having a bad time

Having been an ambassador for the Make A Wish foundation since the early days of 1D, Harry’s forever taking time to make fans’ days with a quick chat when they’re struggling with illness or difficult personal problems.

13. And last but not least, that time when he genuinely gave this answer in an interview

Words of wisdom.

Happy birthday, Harry. Keep up the good work.

By Lucy Wood