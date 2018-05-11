The Harry & Meghan Merchandise To Celebrate The Royal Wedding

11 images

ALL the #Heghan memorabilia you never knew you needed...

The Royal Wedding weekend has almost arrived but, with just over a week still to go before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say their I do’s, on the 19th of May, there’s still plenty of time to stock up on all the (non) essential supplies you’ll need to celebrate.

If, like us, you missed out on an invite to the wedding of the year there’s no need to fear as the date gets closer and closer the memorabilia available to celebrate the occasion is seemingly getting more and more niche. With designers, manufacturers and stores creating quite literally anything and everything with the happy couples faces on from t-shirts to socks and engraved spoons to dog bibs and sausages – yes sausages. Nothing truly says ‘Royal Wedding’ like a sweet ginger and American mustard sausage does it?

So, whether you’re hosting a viewing party or taking a road trip to Windsor, to try and get a glimpse through the crowds of Harry and Meghan on their big day, it’s a real opportunity to go big and embrace the extra element of the occasion. Go all in with the festivities and get all your girls in matching tees, this New Look style’s had the whole office talking, and host a party. If it takes your fancy, cut outs of actual Meghan and Harry are available to shop here – which are almost guaranteed to get the neighbours talking!

There’s quite literally anything and everything with the happy couples faces on from t-shirts to socks and we’ve compiled a little edit of the best pieces on the high street to make your day as fun as theirs.