Prince Harry Gushes About Meghan Markle In His Commonwealth Speech

It's becoming very clear what type of married couple they are going to be...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is right around the corner (just 32 days, people) and we’re only getting more and more excited – especially after Hazza’s latest speech.

On Monday, the groom-to-be gave an impassioned talk at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, having been appointed as The Queen’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador in London. Given all of his previous work with younger generations, we think it’s a very fitting post.

He announced to those in the audience: ‘In my new role I will work to support The Queen, my father The Prince of Wales, and my brother William, all of whom know that young people are the answer to the challenges of today.’

And, according to one royal correspondent, the 33-year-old couldn’t help but give a very special shout-out to his leading lady.

‘I am incredibly grateful that the woman I am about to marry, Meghan, will be joining me in this work,’ he reportedly added. ‘…She too is hugely excited to take part in.’

This, of course, is another pretty big indicator of the role that Meghan will be playing within the royal family.

The 36-year-old has already proven that she’s not planning on giving up her fierce advocacy for women’s rights.

The former Suits actress also previously revealed that she had been undertaking charity work behind-the-scenes in preparation for joining the Royal Foundation after her marriage in May.

Kensington Palace recently announced that the couple are putting their charity work before wedding gifts – an even bigger sign of things to come – reportedly asking for donations in celebration of their big day.

‘The couple have chosen charities [that] represent a range of issues they are passionate about, including sport for social change, women’s empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the armed forces,’ a statement read.

‘Many of these are small charities, and the couple are pleased to be able to amplify and shine a light on their work.’

The true definition of a power couple.