Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have A ‘Profound Sense Of Commitment’ To Each Other

By Simon Perry

From the Editors of PEOPLE

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are showing a ‘profound sense of commitment’ to each other and to marrying in the Church of England, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

Most Revd and Rt Hon Justin Welby, who was named the Archbishop of Canterbury in 2013, has met Harry several times and says that the couple is not going through with a grand religious service out of a sense of tradition.

‘I am very, very sure after conversations that this is no tick-box exercise of ‘We ought to get married in church,’ ‘ he told BBC Radio Four’s Today program.

‘There is a profound sense of commitment, of seriousness both about faith and about their lives together which is quite inspirational.’

Meghan will be baptised and confirmed in the Church of England before her May wedding.

Speaking of the wedding, Welby said: ‘Of course it’s important because people will look at it and they’ll see a model of how two people commit their lives to one another before God, in the presence of millions of people.

‘That’s going to be wonderful, it’s always a beautiful moment.

‘Every wedding is profoundly beautiful.’