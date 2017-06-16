The Amazing Instagram Selling Father’s Day Cards For Single Mums

Overdue and oh-so adorable, we can't get enough of these cards...

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock for the last week you’ll be aware that this Sunday (18 June) is Father’s Day.

For lots of people this provides them with a great opportunity to thank, treat and celebrate the most important men in their life – often with a pair of, very clichéd, socks or chocolates. However, whilst some are celebrating with loved ones, this is also a day that’s tinted with a little sadness for the children of absent dads. It also means single mums who took on both roles without a second thought are getting a little overlooked.

This is where the brilliant, no-nonsense cards by @happyfathersdaymum come in…

Who needs a Dad when your Mum has balls? #happyfathersdaymum #foiling #shiny #typography #greetingcards A post shared by Happy Father's Day Mum (@happyfathersdaymum) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

It was created by Stevie Rowing-Parker who, after losing his dad when he was just five, was brought up by his mum Maria. He says: ‘I thought that if my Mum did both Mother and Father roles so well, why shouldn’t she get both Mother and Father’s Day cards?’

He’s now making it his mission to ‘make single parents feel amazing on a day they’d least expect’.

The oh-so Instagrammable cards have unsurprisingly been a huge hit on social media and will undoubtedly kick-start a trend recognising the single parents who’ve, up to now, been rather commercially neglected. We love the ‘if you do both jobs you should get both cards’, which offers a nice gender neutral alternative to the usual mainstream cards.

If you’re keen to get your hands on one of the cards and surprise your own mum this Sunday, ensure that you place your order today (Friday 16 June) and it’ll be sent out first class.