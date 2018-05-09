Love Island’s Hannah Elizabeth Debuts An Edgy Hair Transformation

As Netflix brings her series back to our screens, the Love Island alum has shared a new look on social media...

Whether you caught Love Island 2015 the first time around, or you’ve been catching up on Netflix over the past week, you’ll know that Hannah Elizabeth was basically the highlight of the series.

The feisty blonde sure made an entrance when she strutted into the villa in that eye-catching neon pink bikini and gold choker.

She was the very first islander to couple-up, choosing Essex boy Jonathan Clark, and the pair made it right the way through to the final.

The Love Island finalists didn’t make it very long back in the ‘real’ world, ultimately calling time on their relationship.

Three years may have gone by, but we’ve continued to keep an eye on Hannah’s Instagram – largely because we’re always on the lookout for some bouncy blow dry inspiration – and we couldn’t help but notice that she seems to have switched up her signature look.

Sharing a snap from Chloe’s Beauty Bar in Essex (yup, it sure is the one owned by TOWIE’s Chloe Sims, in case you were wondering) the LI lady boasted a blunt blonde lob.

‘New wig 👏👏👏 by the Amazing talented Hair king that is @joel_mag21,’ she captioned her photo.

It may be a hairpiece, but this poker straight vibe is a far cry from the voluminous bouncy curls that we’re used to seeing from the reality star.

And, we have to say, we totally approve.

It seems that the transformation might not be going anywhere for a little while, as she has posted a series of #OOTD photos complimenting the look.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

It comes at an exciting time for Love Island fans. One look at Twitter and you’ll find that people are loving having a dose of Hannah Elizabeth on their screens once again.

‘I regret waiting this long to watch season one of love island, I love @hannahelizxmiss so much ugh what an absolute queen [sic],’ one Netflix viewer wrote.

‘Oh my god I’m OBSESSED with @hannahelizxmiss! Why has it took me this long to watch love island season 1. I bloody love her [sic],’ another added.

Glad to have you back, Hannah.