Halle Berry Takes To Instagram To Deny Pregnancy Rumours

The actress responds to the speculation via Instagram...

Halle Berry has rubbished rumours that she’s pregnant.

Speculation began after the Oscar-winning actress, 50, attended the Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles earlier this week, where she wore a tight silver sequin dress and appeared to cradle her stomach.

It was a slightly unusual move, but her representative has now confirmed that she’s definitely not with child.

Halle herself has also taken to Instagram to deny the reports, joking alongside a stunning selfie: ‘Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉.’

Can a girl have some steak and fries?? 🙄😉 A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Jun 5, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

We feel you, Halle. Followers of the star have been sharing their love and support, with one writing: ‘You are one of the most perfect looking woman in history. Eat what you want. Gain all the weight you want. You are always going to be pretty and smart and talented!! [sic].’

Another empathised: ‘Word up. Sadly I look like I’m 3 months pregnant even though I had my son 3 years ago. Our bodies are our bodies. Just because we have a little pooch doesn’t mean we’re pregnant. (I mean… unless you’re really pregnant! lol!) [sic].’

Many were ignoring the rumours: ‘Why are people saying congrats when ur publicist said it was not true. Dont people listen? Gee. Anyway ur dress was pretty [sic].’

But unfortunately, the denial didn’t stop all of the speculation.

Slightly harsher messages read: ‘Come on now girl…’ and: ‘You knew what people were going to think when you held your stomach like that. You can’t fully blame folks for leaning towards that assumption [sic].’

Another questioned: ‘Well I mean…why else do women hold their stomachs like that 🤷🏾‍♂️.’

TBH, Halle is a total queen – so she can hold her stomach however she wants. And if she says she’s not expecting, we think it’s a little disrespectful to ignore her.

Plus, she looks incredible. So let’s all lay off her, yeah?!

By Emily Jefferies