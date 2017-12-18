This article originally appeared on InStyle.com

Leave it to a heart-shaped workout rope (and quite the photo caption) to send the wrong headline-making message.

Halle Berry caused quite the stir Thursday when she shared a photo of a rope shaped into a heart on her Instagram Story, with the caption “Done with Love” and several muscle-flexing emojis. Since she reportedly called it quits recently with her beau Alex Da Kid, it appeared that she was saying she was “done with love” for good following their break-up (news that flooded social media and the media alike).

As it turns out though, that was not the case at all. The Oscar winner popped back on her Instagram story Friday to clarify, posting the same photo with the caption, “Hey party people—Yesterday’s post was about my workout being done with love,” and drew arrows to the rope, which she captioned “workout rope.” She went on to write, “I will never be done with LOVE!”

We’re sure a ton of guys breathed a sigh of relief (we did too). Meanwhile, Berry has been getting into the holiday spirit with her children now that she’s back from her whirlwind vacation to Tahiti. The mom of three shared a sweet snap of her 4-year-old son Maceo getting into the holiday spirit Thursday, which showed him peeking out from a Christmas tree. “I see you, Christmas,” she wrote alongside it.

I see you Christmas ❤️

