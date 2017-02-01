Hailey Baldwin Throws Shade At Selena Gomez With Bella Hadid Tweet

Hailey is officially Team Bella thanks to her latest dig on Twitter at The Weeknd's new girlfriend, Selena

Boyfriend-based tension between Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez seems to be escalating behind the scenes, as some of their closest celeb pals are now going public to declare sides in the drama.

Hailey Baldwin is the latest A-lister to stand up and pledge allegiance to Team Bella, as she took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a video of her model BFF. Not exactly an ‘I Hate Selena’ T-shirt, but while the vid features Bella chilling in a bubble bath with a rubber duck and a fancy pink shower cap, it’s Hailey’s potentially shady caption which has been raising eyebrows.

‘Wait sorry, WHO could possibly be cuter than @bellahadid … literally nobody,’ Hailey tweeted. Um, nobody especially Selena Gomez, probably.

It didn’t take long for speculation to kick off, with fans guessing that Hailey’s seemingly innocent comment could instead be a loaded dig at Selena Gomez, who’s currently getting cosy with Bella’s ex, The Weeknd aka Abel Tesfaye.

Obviously, Hailey could just be showing support for Bella and her shower cap, but judging by the endless Twitter replies filled with Selena GIFs and not-so-subtle shade emojis, the fandoms seem to have made up their mind about this one.

Any old friendships between Bella and Selena were pretty much done and dusted when the singer and The Weeknd unknowingly went public earlier this month, after he split from Bella two months ago.

Their relationship was exposed out of the blue thanks to some very smoochy pics obtained by TMZ, which saw Selena wrapped around him as they made their way home from Santa Monica celeb hotspot, Giorgio Baldi.

Since the big reveal, the new couple have been almost inseparable, going Instagram official – heart eye emojis included – with a romantic weekend vacay in Venice together. Seeing your ex moving on is always the worst (let alone when the entire world is kinda loving it), so we’re gonna guess that Bella needs all the gal pal support she can get right now.

