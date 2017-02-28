Why Have The Geordie Shore Cast Ignored Their Co-Star’s Baby News?

It was announced yesterday that Greg Lake is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jennifer Metcalfe...

We’re thrilled for Hollyoaks‘ Jennifer Metcalfe after hearing her lovely pregnancy news.

The 34-year-old actress confirmed yesterday that she and boyfriend Greg Lake are expecting, revealing that she told the ex-Geordie Shore star on FaceTime.

See: Pregnant Celebrities: Ultimate Maternity Fashion

Weekend means only ☝️ thing .. another dose of eat, sleep, cuddle repeat with my sloth 😅😋🤗😴❤ @greglake_ A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on Feb 18, 2017 at 8:23am PST

Jennifer admitted to OK!: ‘Greg was in Newcastle working and I was in Liverpool so I just had to FaceTime him. He didn’t know I was doing the pregnancy test. No one knew I was pregnant!

‘We got to the stage where we were like: “If this happens, it would be amazing.” We took it in our stride and didn’t put any pressure on ourselves.’

She’s already decided that she won’t be finding out the sex of her bubba, continuing: ‘I feel like I’m the one who’s got to go through labour, so if I’ve got a little surprise at the end, it might get me through however many hours it’s going to be!’

Great feed at @buddahbaroffical London with my ❤️ ce soir 👫😋🍸🍸🐽🐽 @greglake_ A post shared by Jen Metcalfe (@missjenjomet) on Dec 17, 2016 at 1:17pm PST

But Greg thinks he already knows, adding: ‘I’m convinced it’s a girl, though. I dreamt it. A little girl ran to me. I don’t know how because she was a baby, but she did.’

See: Maternity Dresses: The Best On The High Street

Of course, the couple have been inundated with congratulations from fans over the past 24 hours.

Comments on Instagram include: ‘Congratulations @greglake_ @missjenjomet you two will make amazing parents 💗💗 xx,’ and: ‘Congrats on your pregnancy I know my idol will be an amazing mum💖👑 [sic].’

But there are some notable people who’ve failed to send their best wishes – Greg’s ex-Geordie Shore co-stars.

Yep. Despite starring on the MTV show for the whole first series, none of the cast appear to have publicly acknowledged his big news.

Hmm. Maybe they sent a text, eh?