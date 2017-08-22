The Great British Bake Off 2017 Line-Up Has Been Revealed

And we are SO excited...

That’s right people, the brand new series of The Great British Bake Off is coming to our screens VERY soon!

In fact, the show will begin on Channel 4 on Tuesday 29 August at 8pm. Eek!

So who are the 12 bakers ready to compete? Let’s take a look…

1. Kate, 29, from Merseyside

Kate is a health and safety inspector from Merseyside who enjoys yoga, furniture restoration and blacksmithing. Ooh.

When it comes to baking she leans towards an ‘old-fashioned’ style; teaching herself skills after she started growing her own vegetables two years ago.

2. Peter, 52, from Essex

Originally from Brixton, Peter is an IT programme manager who is husband to wife, Tito, and father to Temi and Toni.

Peter lived in Nigeria from the age of seven and moved back to the United Kingdom when he was 24, and enjoys running on the beach, spinning, chess and badminton.

Peter fell in love with baking eight years ago after he began making his own bread, and his specialities are macarons and French pastry. Yummy.

3. Julia, 32, from West Sussex

Julia is originally from Siberia, and met her husband Matt on holiday in Turkey when she was just 17 years old. Aw.

She has been working on her baking skills for three years ready for the Bake Off.

4. Chris, 50, from Bristol

This software developer loves the science of baking and working on quirky flavour combinations.

Not only is Chris a passionate sailor and writer, but he is also a cancer survivor who is keen on helping others whose lives have been affected by cancer. Go, Chris!

5. Flo, 71, from Merseyside

The oldest amateur to ever appear on the show, Flo is retired and one of 11 children.

She was raised in Liverpool and met her late husband Richard when she was just 21 years old and working in a sausage factory.

Flo’s son Stephen encouraged her to get into baking after Richard’s death two years ago, and she now bakes yummy treats for his restaurant and for the family… that is, when she’s not ‘having a boogie’ with friends. Okay, we love her already!

6. Steven, 34, from Hertfordshire

Steven is a marketing man whose heart belongs in the kitchen. He cooks and bakes all his own food and has even lost 5st (wow) thanks to his home cooking.

Judi, Steven’s mum, has always been his cooking mentor and he likes putting his own twist on her classic recipes.

7. Yan, 46, from North London

Born in Hong Kong, Yan relocated to the UK with her family at just two years old.

Yan took up baking seriously 10 years ago when she was in between 24 hour shifts working as a molecular biologist for the NHS. Impressive!

She’s now living in north London with her wife Marian, and is a laboratory research scientist.

8. James, 46, from Essex

A self-confessed ‘bald, baking banker’, James was taught to bake by his father more than 40 years ago and grows his own fruit and veg to use in his creations.

He lives in Essex with his wife Ann, sons Olivia and Ethan and three chickens Sparkles, Superman and Jeff. We are loving those names, James.

9. Sophie, 33, from Surrey

A former Officer in the Royal Artillery, Sophie only discovered her passion for baking when she made a mate’s birthday cake, and has since fallen in love with patisserie.

Sophie is a psychology graduate who lives in Surrey with her boyfriend and a cat named Loki. She enjoys cycling, rowing, teaching military boot camps and is also training as a stuntwoman. Pretty cool, eh?

10. Tom, 29, from Edinburgh

Tom is an architect from Edinburgh where he lives with partner David.

He particularly enjoys making fresh shortbread for family and friends, as Tom and his siblings were taught to bake by their mother, and they all cherish recipe books passed down by grandparents. Cute!

11. Stacey, 42, from Hertfordshire

Former school teacher Stacey was inspired to bake by fond memories of helping her grandmother make bread and butter pudding.

It was during university when her love of baking really came alive, and Stacey likes to incorporate her Jewish heritage into her baking, with a traditional homemade Challah with every Friday night dinner.

12. Liam, 19, from North London

Hackney-born Liam has been baking for four years and is so keen on it that his university pals even call him ‘Cake Boy’.

Liam believes baking is a universal language that can bring everyone together, and aims to make it more acceptable for the younger generation. Yes, Liam!

Only ONE WEEK to go now, guys!

By Emily Jefferies