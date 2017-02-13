The Dress Everyone Wore To The 2017 Grammys

If there's one thing we've learnt from previous Grammys red carpets, it's to brace ourselves for a bit of anything and everything. Yet it was one dress style that cropped up everywhere this year...

The 59th Grammy Awards was undoubtedly the year of the low-cut/keyhole dress.

Super stylish, yet seductive the cut-out style was seen on everyone from Beyonce to Demi Lovato, Carrie Underwood to Celine Dion.

Plunging gowns really had a moment on this years red carpet. From JLo’s lilac Ralph and Russo tulle halter-neck style, to Celine Dion’s glittering green gown from Zuhair Murad Couture the low-cut, or cut-out style was an absolute favourite amongst our favourite stars.

Scroll down to see our favourite styles on a few of our favourite stars…

How cute is Paris Jackson in this glistening rainbow-hued crossed-bodice Balmain jumpsuit!? We cannot wait to see what the custom look she’s co-designed with Jeremy Scott will look like when she presents at the 2017 Grammys.

We love Demi Lovato in this macrame 70s inspired style from Julien MacDonald. Woven and looped together Demi’s backless gown showcased her incredible figure! Could this seductive style actually be a tribute to her scheduled performance to honour the Bee Gee’s?

She may have twinned with Faith Hill on the red carpet, with the pair both turning heads in red. But Carrie Underwood’s standout sequinned Grammys dress from Elie Madi won the internet, with the country music stars fans tweeting their love for the style all night. We can’t wait to see what she’ll wear for her performance with Keith Urban.

Noone (bar Beyonce, and maybe Gaga) does red carpet style quite like Celine Dion. Her Grammys 2017 look from Zuhair Murad is no exception. With top-to-toe embellishment, shoulder pads, matching emerald sandals and an 80s inspired bejewelled bowed-belt nobody seems to be having more fun with fashion on the red carpet right now than Celine.

Floating along the red carpet like an actual dream JLo matched her perfectly pretty lilac Ralph & Russo gown to her eyeshaddow, for full 90s nostalgia. Teaming with bejewelled accessories and all the diamonds we’d expect from this two-time Grammy award winner.

She’s come a long way since winning season 3 of the US ‘The Voice.’ And, recently engaged, Cassandre Pope proved her star power in this sequinned silver Julia Clancey style for her Grammys debut. Nominated for her first award at tonight’s awards we’re keen to see what’s next for her!