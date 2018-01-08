You’d Never Guess That Margot Robbie Has Flu At The Golden Globes

Turns out, the 27-year-old actress is feeling a little under the weather

Not even the flu could prevent 2018 Golden Globe nominee Margot Robbie from missing one of the biggest nights in Hollywood.

The I-Tonya star – who was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical for her role as Tonya Harding in the film – joined her fellow actresses in all black on the red carpet, in order to support the Time’s Up movement. She sported a custom, black, satin Gucci gown featuring a crystal bow and 3D floral embellishments.

She paired the look with a Roger Vivier clutch and sandals. Robbie wore her hair in classic waves, created by hairstylist Bryce Scarlett. The star paired the look with a bold hot pink lip by Pati Dubroff.

Robbie – who perfectly transformed into Tonya Harding for her role – recently told PEOPLE that hair and makeup were some of the key aspects to portraying the ice skater.

‘To me, the hair and the aesthetic, the way she put on makeup—it told the story beautifully,’ she said. ‘It was about embodying the life of someone who grew up the way she did.’

And of course, Margot spent hours perfecting her ice skating skills.

‘She started skating 3 or 4 times a week for five months and she was incredibly diligent about it,’ says director Craig Gillespe.

‘The amount of stuff that she could do was amazing. For that end sequence when she comes out on the ice, those 30 or 40 seconds with all those turns and spins, that’s all Margot. She managed to be in it so much more than I expected.’