Kendall Jenner Makes A Surprise Appearance At The Golden Globes

And she looks AMAZING...

So, Kendall Jenner looked stunning at last night’s Golden Globes.

The 22-year-old model joined her fellow A-listers in all black on the red carpet, supporting the Time’s Up movement. She’d opted for a dramatic Giambattista Valli gown, which featured a dipped hem and fluffy layers of tulle.

See: Golden Globes Dresses 2018: The Red Carpet Pics

She’d paired the piece with T-bar heels and statement drop earrings, but it was her beauty look that really did the talking.

Kendall had gone for a summery look, with lashings of bronzer accentuating her cheekbones and peachy gloss giving her the ultimate pout.

Fans seemed pretty wowed, with tweets including: ‘Omg @KendallJenner at #GoldenGlobes is beyond beautiful,’ and: ‘Kendall Jenner looks stunning like drop dead??my fav type of dress as well [sic].’

But unfortunately for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, some were a little confused as to why she’d bagged an invite to the prestigious ceremony.

One tweet read: ‘I’m pretty sure everyone’s confused as to why Kendall Jenner was at the Golden Globes,’ while another said: ‘I’m confused as to why Kendall Jenner is at the Golden Globes when she has absolutely nothing to do with the film industry.’

See: You’d Never Guess That Margot Robbie Had Flu At The Golden Globes

However, others stuck up for Kendall, with messages including: ‘Why are y’all hating about @KendallJenner being at the #GoldenGlobes…. let her live people it’s nun of y’all business 💀 [sic].’

Our thoughts? With the empowering Time’s Up movement taking centre stage this year – in solidarity with victims of sexual misconduct – we don’t really think this is the time to be taking a dig at any woman.

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Let’s just stick to what the night was really all about.