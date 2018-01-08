Hugh Jackman’s Awkward Face Was The Funniest Part Of The Golden Globes

He looked pretty confused by James Franco's speech...

And the winner of #MostAwkwardReaction at last night’s Golden Globes goes to… Hugh Jackman!

The 49-year-old lost out on the Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture, Musical Or Comedy gong to James Franco, who won for his turn in The Disaster Artist.

See: Golden Globes Dresses 2018

When James, 39, headed to the stage to make his speech, Hugh – who’d been nominated for The Greatest Showman – was captured on camera with a totally bewildered look on his face. And it was pretty LOLz.

In his defence, we don’t think he was being a sore loser.

James was joined on the podium by Tommy Wiseau, whose cult film The Room (dubbed ‘the best worst movie ever made’) was the inspiration for The Disaster Artist.

See: Eva Longoria Showed Off Her Growing Baby Bump At The Golden Globes

Tommy awkwardly tried to speak into the microphone, but James quickly ushered him away before thanking his brother and co-star Dave Franco.

He said he’d always wanted to have his own version of film-making brothers the Cohens, but now realised he had ‘my own Franco brother’.

If you’re not in the loop with the bizarre story behind The Disaster Artist, we can kinda understand why you’d be puzzled. Maybe Hugh should just remember the cameras next time?!