Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe Announces Her Engagement At The Golden Globes

The actress flashes a beautiful ring on the red carpet

We have some lovely news about Outlander‘s Caitriona Balfe today… she’s engaged!

The 38-year-old actress added the perfect accessory to her Golden Globes dress last night, unveiling her stunning ring on the red carpet.

The piece features a large circular diamond set on a gold band, with two smaller blue stones on either side.

Caitriona tells PEOPLE: ‘It happened over the break. I’m very happy.’

The Irish star has been dating fiancé Tony McGill for nearly two years. They tend to keep their relationship private, but were seen together at the Oscar Wilde Awards last February.

Caitriona supported the empowering Time’s Up movement by wearing all black at the Globes, a statement against sexual harassment and abuse in the entertainment industry.

She’d opted for a black silk taffeta Chanel design, which was embellished with tulle flowers. She’d accessorised with strappy heels and had slicked her brunette locks into a chic low bun.