Golden Globes 2018: All The Winners
The Golden Globes was a seriously star-studded affair last night. And there were some big wins for some of our favourite stars.
Saoirse Ronan landed a Best Actress gong for Lady Bird, while Sterling K. Brown made TV history by becoming the first black actor to win the lead actor in a drama category.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri nabbed best motion picture, and Big Little Lies swept the board in the limited series category.
Check out the full list below…
Film
Best motion picture, drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
Lady Bird
Best director, motion picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
James Franco, The Disaster Artist
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best screenplay, motion picture
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best motion picture, animated
Coco
Best motion picture, foreign language
In The Fade
Best original score, motion picture
Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water
Best original song, motion picture
This Is Me – The Greatest Showman
Television
Best television series, drama
The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu
Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Best television series, musical or comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon
Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy
Aziz Ansari, Master Of None
Best television limited series or motion picture made for television
Big Little Lies, HBO
Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies