Golden Globes 2018: All The Winners

The Golden Globes was a seriously star-studded affair last night. And there were some big wins for some of our favourite stars.

Saoirse Ronan landed a Best Actress gong for Lady Bird, while Sterling K. Brown made TV history by becoming the first black actor to win the lead actor in a drama category.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri nabbed best motion picture, and Big Little Lies swept the board in the limited series category.

Check out the full list below…

Film

Best motion picture, drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture, musical or comedy

Lady Bird

Best director, motion picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape Of Water

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy

James Franco, The Disaster Artist

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best screenplay, motion picture

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best motion picture, animated

Coco

Best motion picture, foreign language

In The Fade

Best original score, motion picture

Alexandre Desplat, The Shape of Water

Best original song, motion picture

This Is Me – The Greatest Showman

Television

Best television series, drama

The Handmaid’s Tale, Hulu

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Best television series, musical or comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amazon

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master Of None

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television

Big Little Lies, HBO

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies