Why Actresses Will Be Wearing Black To The Golden Globes

The Golden Globes 2018 are in touching distance, taking place this year on 7th January in Los Angeles.

As the first event of the packed awards season calendar, the Globes often serves as a forecast for the award shows ahead – predicting everything from who will win the best actor and actress gongs to political stands that will be made across recipient speeches and red carpet appearances.

With the 75th Golden Globe awards nominations announced last week, we already have an idea of what we can expect from 2018’s awards season – big wins from Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird and I, Tonya – plus a political stand against sexual harassment in Hollywood.

Following in last year’s footsteps, the 2018 awards will serve as a platform for political protest – and while last year’s focus was protesting Trump’s immigration ban – this year will target sexual harassment in Hollywood.

The past few months have been consumed by a shocking wave of sexual harassment allegations against Hollywood heavyweights, prompted by the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment allegations, seeing over 50 women come forward with claims of harassment and in some cases assault against the 65-year-old.

It was therefore reported today that actresses will be wearing black to the Golden Globe awards in protest – from nominees Jessica Chastain and Meryl Streep to Emma Stone.

The protest against sexual assault is also expected to extend past the red carpet during awards season with Kevin Spacey’s award already being revoked and Harvey Weinstein being removed by BAFTA after both faced allegations.

We’ll be tuning in on January 7th to see what happens.