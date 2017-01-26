Gogglebox Fails To Mention Caroline Aherne In Its NTAs Speech

The show's narrator passed away in July, aged just 52

Gogglebox had a successful evening at the National Television Awards last night.

The Channel 4 show picked up the gong for Best Factual Entertainment, beating off competition from Paul O’Grady: For The Love Of Dogs, DIY SOS: The Big Build, Tattoo Fixers and Making A Murderer.

Stars Chris Steed and Stephen Webb took to the stage alongside the programme’s creators, with Chris stepping in front of the microphone.

But unfortunately for the Gogglebox crew, not everyone was entirely impressed with their speech.

Some viewers were upset that late narrator Caroline Aherne wasn’t mentioned, after she lost her battle with lung cancer in July.

One Tweeted: ‘Catching up on what I missed of the #NTAS I’m surprised #Gogglebox didn’t mention #CarolineAherne in their speech.’

Others wrote: ‘@OfficialNTAs shame Gogglebox couldn’t remember Caroline Aherne in there speech,’ and: ‘No mention of Caroline Aherne in the acceptance speech for the gogglebox win. Outrageous. #NTAS [sic].’

However, Chris’s fiancé Tony Butland stuck up for his man on Twitter, explaining: ‘They mentioned her at two previous award ceremonies that weren’t televised.’

He then added: ‘To be fair she left us 7 months ago. The entire gogglebox team spent a very long time paying tribute to her after she died.’

When someone asked: ‘Fair enough just saying being a #nta no hard feelings fella :),’ he replied: ‘Indeed. And none taken, my friend. It was a very sad loss that was deeply felt by the boys :-(.’

This is the third year in a row that Gogglebox have won at the NTAs, which the crew celebrated on their official Twitter page with the message: ‘#Gogglebox win #NTAs 3rd year in a row 💜👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻.’

