Gogglebox’s George Gilbey Arrested On Suspicion Of Assaulting His Partner

A Met spokesperson has confirmed: 'He has been bailed to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 March...'

George Gilbey, star of Channel 4’s Gogglebox, has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

The police are said to have received complaints of an argument at the home that the couple share, and George, 34, was arrested the following day, according to The Sun.

He is due in court to face multiple charges at the end of the month.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has revealed in a statement: ‘A man has been charged following an assault on Friday, 16 March.

‘George Gilbey, 34, of Clacton, was charged with assault by beating and criminal damage on Saturday, 17 March.’

It finished: ‘He has been bailed to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 28 March.’

The couple are said to have met in 2015, after his 2014 appearance on Celebrity Big Brother, and they welcomed a daughter together in 2016.

The Gilbey family – including George’s parents Pete and Lynne – still take part in Gogglebox, making a return to the much-loved TV-watching show after being briefly axed following George’s stint on CBB.