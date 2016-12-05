The Gogglebox Cast React To Scarlett Moffatt’s Jungle Win

After Scarlett Moffatt scoops the Jungle crown and wins I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, the Gogglebox cast send their congratulations

Scarlett Moffatt was crowned Queen of the Jungle last night as she scooped first prize in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

However, Scarlett’s place on the ITV show didn’t come without its controversy. Because being one of the stars of Gogglebox and all – on rival Channel 4 – it reportedly caused a bit of tension between her and the other Gogglebox families.

This is because technically, the show’s stars aren’t technically meant to branch out and sign other TV deals whilst appearing on the show. Yet due to her popularity, Scarlett somehow wangled permission to join I’m A Celeb.

There were also rumours of tension between the Gogglebox cast and Scar due to her reportedly being paid more, and getting ‘special treatment’ from bosses. And with her nor

However, the way the Gogglebox families have reacted to Scarlett’s jungle win speaks volumes. Because guys, there’s NO bad feelings here.

After the 26-year-old won last night, messages from her former co-stars soon flooded in on Twitter, with Leon and June kicking off by posting: ‘Going to sleep happy tonight!! Hope Scarlett & family have a wonderful time celebrating in Australia. Richly deserved!!’

Steph and Dom then followed up with a tweet that read: ‘I told you!!! What a fantastic series and probably the best winner ever!! Popping corks and sinking a few to our new Queen! #Chinchin’.

Whilst the Tapper family posted: ‘Congrats @ScarlettMoffatt – very well deserved!!.’

Aww.

Meanwhile, Eve Woerdenweber didn’t hold back with her congratulations, posting excitedly: ‘YAAAAAAAS @ScarlettMoffatt well done! Words can’t express how happy we all are for you #QueenScarlett’.

Scarlett herself, meanwhile, clearly couldn’t believe her luck, and posted her own thank yous on social media after leaving the jungle.

‘Thank you so much everyone for all your support. I feel so accepted and loved. Thanks for making all of my dreams come true ❤️👽’, she posted before hitting the wrap party with boyfriend Luke Craddon.

Here’s hoping she does end up returning to Gogglebox soon to fill this Scarlett-shaped hole in our lives!