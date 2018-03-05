Glossier Just Dropped Their New Product On The Oscars Red Carpet

Deets have been kept completely under wraps – until now

From the editors of Marie Claire UK

After cult millennial brand Glossier announced that Beyoncé wore their top-secret new product on the Grammys red carpet, details of the new launch have finally been revealed to us mere mortals.

Brace yourselves.

Today the brand has launched ‘Lidstar’, aka the eye product of our dreams, and it’s everything you could ask for in a long-wear eye shadow.

Described as ‘ultrafine multicolour pearls suspended with coated pigments in a buttery base’, Lidstar promises up to 12 hours of crease-free wear with no need for an eyeshadow primer (say what?)

Simply smudge a bit (or a lot) of the metallic formula out with your fingertips and the shadow dries into a shiny, sheer veil.

Of course, when it comes to shades, the Glossier bosses have covered all bases in the metallic department. From classic taupe to on-trend copper, there’s one for just about any look to build up or blend out.

Several stars stepped out wearing Lidstar on the Oscars 2018 red carpet, from Salma Hayek and Greta Gerwig to Taraji P. Henosn and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Snap up a Lidstar Duo and you’ll save a fiver (or bag yourself all six for £75 by buying three duos). This really does beg the question: Is there anything Glossier can’t do?

Well, if they’re good enough for Beyoncé…