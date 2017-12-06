And they're lovely…

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s little girl is growing up fast and looking just like her mum! Today, the couple celebrated their daughter Vivian’s 5th birthday, and they both took to Instagram to share photos and sweet messages.

The New England Patriot’s quarterback posted an adorable snap of Vivian and wife Gisele smiling. In the photo, the supermodel smiles adoringly at her daughter, while Vivian holds her hands up in a heart above her head. “5 years old today and already all grown up! Looking, loving, and living just like your Mom! Daddy loves you!!!” Brady wrote alongside the snap.

5 years old today and already all grown up! Looking, loving, and living just like your Mom! Daddy loves you!!! 🎈🎉❤️ A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 5, 2017 at 11:55am PST

We definitely agree, she’s looking more and more like Gisele!

Bündchen also shared a photo from what looks like the same tropical trip. In her ‘gram, she holds up her daughter, while the two of them play in the crystal blue water. “Today is her day! 5 years ago our family was blessed with a little sunshine that made my heart complete. #infinitelove #forevergrateful #mygilrygirl,” she captioned the pic in both English and Portuguese.

Happy Birthday, Vivian!