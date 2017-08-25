Nadine Coyle Tweets About Sarah Harding On Celebrity Big Brother

Sarah's Girls Aloud bandmate supports her in the house

It’s fair to say Sarah Harding’s been on a bit of a roller-coaster ride on Celebrity Big Brother.

The 35-year-old quickly sparked a romance with The Bachelorette star Chad Johnson, 30, and since then things have got pretty heated between them.

Both viewers and housemates have mixed reactions to the relationship, but there is one person who’s firmly on Sarah’s side – her ex-Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle.

Nadine, 31, tweeted yesterday: ‘I am so far behind on Sarah’s show. What is happening? I need a major catch up session!! Xx.’

After her followers filled her in, she continued: ‘Inside info on Sarah, she is a very natural being. She dwells on of her feelings & acts on them. It is what makes her so unique.

‘#nofiler was made for Sarah!!! Those of us who know & love her know that. The support from you guys will mean the world to her!! Xx 💝💝💝.

‘If I was there, no one would DARE utter a bad word to her!!!!! Xx😇😇😇😘😘😘 [sic].’

The other Girls Aloud ladies are yet to speak out about Sarah’s TV comeback. In fact, Nicola Roberts chose not to address the situation when asked about it earlier this week.

The 31-year-old simply told The Sun: ‘I don’t want to talk about that.’

Sarah’s been fairly open about her time in the band on CBB, recently admitting that she misses the other girls.

She said: ‘I’m such a fun loving person when I’m on form and with the right people around me but I’m also really sensitive and my confidence was severely knocked over the last five or six years since the band ended.

‘Nobody really tells you what to do when you’ve been up there for a majority of years. You’ve had a lot of crazy life changing scenarios happen during that time and then all of a sudden it’s gone.

‘I hugely underestimated how big we were because I was in a bubble. I do miss them… I do miss them – but we are all grown up now.’

We’re sending Sarah lots of luck for tonight’s live final.