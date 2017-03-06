Is Giovanni Pernice Now Dating Coronation Street’s Katie McGlynn?

After splitting from ex-Corrie star Georgia May Foote last year, the Strictly dancer is said to be getting close to another soap lady...

Ooh. Could Giovanni Pernice be falling for another Coronation Street actress?

The Strictly Come Dancing pro, 26, split from ex-girlfriend Georgia May Foote last August, a year after they were partnered on the BBC1 show.

Georgia is now dating model George Alsford, and it seems Giovanni may have moved on with one of her former co-stars. He’s said to be ‘growing close’ to Katie McGlynn, who plays Sinead Tinker in the soap.

According to new reports, the pair looked very cosy as they enjoyed a recent night out in London together.

A source tells the Sunday Mirror: ‘They went for dinner and the cinema, and had a night partying with some of his pals in London. There was a lot of chemistry between them.

‘They really like each other and there’s a huge attraction there, but it’s early days. And she’s in Manchester filming with a big storyline, while his home is London and he has his tour ­coming up in April, so who knows?’

While Georgia’s clearly over Giovanni, he and Katie are still aware that things could be a tad uncomfortable if they all end up in the same room together.

The insider continues: ‘Both are also conscious that Giovanni dated Georgia – a former co-star of Katie’s – making things a little awkward too.’

Georgia, 26, is yet to respond to the speculation, but she did post a sweet Instagram photo of herself and George together over the weekend.

The snap showed herself and her man posing with one of her pals, and she’d written the caption: ‘Lovely night watching my incredibly talented friends play he’s directed @jakeedaniel called ‘I’m gonna pray for you so hard’ at the Finborough Theatre! It was so bloody good! We loved it. Congratulations! X [sic].’

TBH, it is an awkward situation. But we’re sure everyone involved is mature enough to work with it.

And how cute are both couples?!