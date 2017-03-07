Giovanna Fletcher Shocks Holly Willoughby With This Post-Birth Story

Anna Duff
By
Tom Fletcher and Giovanna Fletcher on This Morning

The author takes to the This Morning sofa to speak about being body shamed after the birth of her second son Buddy...

Giovanna Fletcher made a heartbreaking confession on today’s episode of This Morning.

The 32-year-old author appeared on the show with her McFly husband Tom, and spoke candidly about being body shamed after the birth of their second son Buddy last year.

In a shocking story, she explained: ‘After Buddy arrived, we had this thing where a lady kind of looked at me and pointed and said: “Look, Mummy’s still got her tummy,” and laughed at me.

‘She was asking Tom for a photo at the time and then she asked me to be in it and I declined, and she said: “Oh no, maybe next time when your face has slimmed down.”‘

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were clearly stunned by Giovanna’s words, with Holly gasping and exclaiming: ‘Oh my God.’

Tom Fletcher and Giovanna Fletcher chatted to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on today’s This Morning

But that was nothing compared to what Tom, 31, then admitted. He continued: ‘We were in A&E at the time and it was someone who worked there who said it. In the most inappropriate place. It was just a bit stressful.’

Holly, 36 – who’s mum to three children herself – responded: ‘That’s awful.’

Giovanna first opened up about this experience on Instagram last March – a month after welcoming Buddy – but this is the first time she and Tom have revealed where it took place.

At the time, she wrote an impassioned Instagram post, which read: ‘Yes, I still have a bump. But that bump kept my little baby boy safe for a whole nine months. That bump has filled my world with even more love and light than I knew possible.

‘That bump is a miracle worker… My bump will slowly go over time, but I’ll never stop being thankful to it and my body for everything it’s given me. #spreadlove xx.’

We think that’s a brilliant message for everyone to remember.