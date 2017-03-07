Giovanna Fletcher Shocks Holly Willoughby With This Post-Birth Story

The author takes to the This Morning sofa to speak about being body shamed after the birth of her second son Buddy...

Giovanna Fletcher made a heartbreaking confession on today’s episode of This Morning.

The 32-year-old author appeared on the show with her McFly husband Tom, and spoke candidly about being body shamed after the birth of their second son Buddy last year.

See: Why You’ll Never See Holly Willoughby’s Three Children On Social Media

Telling the boys all about space… fab afternoon at the science museum. 😁❤xx #familytime A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on Mar 5, 2017 at 8:13am PST

In a shocking story, she explained: ‘After Buddy arrived, we had this thing where a lady kind of looked at me and pointed and said: “Look, Mummy’s still got her tummy,” and laughed at me.

‘She was asking Tom for a photo at the time and then she asked me to be in it and I declined, and she said: “Oh no, maybe next time when your face has slimmed down.”‘

Hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were clearly stunned by Giovanna’s words, with Holly gasping and exclaiming: ‘Oh my God.’

But that was nothing compared to what Tom, 31, then admitted. He continued: ‘We were in A&E at the time and it was someone who worked there who said it. In the most inappropriate place. It was just a bit stressful.’

Holly, 36 – who’s mum to three children herself – responded: ‘That’s awful.’

See: Giovanna Fletcher Hits Back At Body Shaming Perfectly

Giovanna first opened up about this experience on Instagram last March – a month after welcoming Buddy – but this is the first time she and Tom have revealed where it took place.

At the time, she wrote an impassioned Instagram post, which read: ‘Yes, I still have a bump. But that bump kept my little baby boy safe for a whole nine months. That bump has filled my world with even more love and light than I knew possible.

‘That bump is a miracle worker… My bump will slowly go over time, but I’ll never stop being thankful to it and my body for everything it’s given me. #spreadlove xx.’

We think that’s a brilliant message for everyone to remember.