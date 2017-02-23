Giovanna Fletcher Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage

The wife of McFly's Tom Fletcher has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage, but that son Buzz is her 'silver lining'

Giovanna Fletcher, wife of McFly guitarist Tom Fletcher, has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage the first time she fell pregnant.

The author, actress and presenter spoke candidly about her experience whilst promoting new book Happy Mum, Happy Baby, bravely stating that: ‘When it comes to miscarriage I think we’re all too scared to say something.’

Speaking as part of London’s BUILD series, Giovanna — who now has two sons with husband Tom — was happy to talk openly about her loss, and the struggles faced by women who have gone through a miscarriage.

‘I fell pregnant very quickly and I had this thing in my head that it was just too easy,’ she said when talking about her first pregnancy. ‘After being worried for so long that it wouldn’t be easy it just happened. And then I miscarried not long after that and I think part of me felt that would happen, because I felt that it was too easy. Because I felt that I hadn’t earned it.’

Read: Giovanna Fletcher Opens Up About Hair Loss During Pregnancy

She went on to acknowledge the stigma surrounding miscarriage, and how women can sometimes suffer feelings of failure, or even blame when experiencing the loss of a baby.

‘When it comes to miscarriage I think we’re all too scared to say something. I felt like I could never say anything to friends because people feel like it’s contagious.

‘It’s a really rubbish thing that happens and it happens to so many people. All you really want in that moment is a hug. You feel like your body has failed you and that’s your first experience as a mother.’

Read: Giovanna Fletcher Hits Back At Body Shaming Perfectly

Despite this awful ordeal, Giovanna has gone on to have two gorgeous boys, Buzz, 3, and Buddy, 1, and openly accepts this first loss as part of her own personal journey. Speaking recently to the St Albans Review, Giovanna gave her reasons for revealing her miscarriage in Happy Mum, Happy Baby:

‘I’ve never shared it before. I had a blog at the time but haven’t said it there or in interviews because I wanted to share it in my own way – I didn’t want it to turn into a sob story or anything.

‘I’ve shared it in this because I think people might take comfort from it. I’d hate for people to think I was moaning or I am ungrateful. It’s part of who I am and part of my motherhood experience.’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

My little loves! Family time is the best (and also highly chaotic). 👶🏼👦🏼👩🏻xx A post shared by Giovanna Fletcher (@mrsgifletcher) on Dec 29, 2016 at 11:07am PST

However, it was Giovanna’s poignant words about son Buzz that really touched our hearts. Further discussing the miscarriage during the BUILD session, the young mother stated:

‘If that didn’t happen I wouldn’t have Buzz and Buzz will forever be my silver lining.’

Well, we think you’ve been incredibly brave Giovanna in making these admissions, and we hope that some of our readers will take some comfort from your words.

x