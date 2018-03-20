Is This The Real Reason Why Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Split?

Their break-up seems pretty amicable, but are the pair hiding something?

When Zayn Malik had Gigi Hadid’s eyes tattooed on his chest, we thought the couple were for keeps.

But in shocking news last week, it was revealed the pair have split after two years. ‘I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and I will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for,’ wrote Gigi.

The news was confirmed by Zayn, who took to Twitter to post a heartfelt statement. ‘Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has an incredible soul,’ it read.

While all seems amicable, according to a source speaking exclusively to LOOK, things may not be as they seem.

‘It seemed to come out of nowhere, but I think Zayn, in particular is very upset,’ explains an insider. ‘Those closest to them say that there could be explosive revelations as to why they split. It’s clear that in the last few weeks, Gigi was distancing herself from Zayn.

‘Gigi’s mum was quite involved in the relationship, and Zayn clashed with Gigi over her mum thinking that she could do better. Of course, Gigi denied that and told him he was being paranoid.’

But is he? Since the split announcement, 25-year-old Zayn has unfollowed Gigi, sister Bella and her mum, Yolanda Hadid. There has also been some major shade between members of G and Z’s families.

❤️And so it is……. #Life A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Mar 13, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

Following the announcement, Yolanda posted a cryptic quote on Instagram: ‘The only way that we can live, is if we grow. The only way that we can grow is if we change.’ It was later followed by a quote (which has now been deleted) from Zayn’s sister Safaa Malik, which read: ‘Don’t get mad. Don’t get even. Do better. Much better. Become so engulfed in your own success & happiness that you forget it ever happened.’

If there are to be revelations, we just hope these two manage to keep things civil – both online and in person…

