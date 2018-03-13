Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Just Announced Their Breakup And We’re Gutted

‘I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons’

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik just broke the hearts of Zigi fans across the world, confirming their breakup after two and a half years of dating.

There were rumours that the couple had split after they hadn’t been seen together for a few months, then after some unfollowing on Instagram the couple took to social media to break the news.

‘Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend,’ Zayn posted to his Twitter. ‘She has such an incredible soul. I’m grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. We love you all.’

Just over 10 minutes later Gigi posted a similarly heartbreaking post to her Twitter feed.

‘Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years – not only in the relationship, but in life in general.’

She continued: ‘I’m forever grateful for the love, time and life lessons that Z and I shared. I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for. As for the future, whatever’s meant to be will always be.’

There’s no word yet as to why Gigi and Zayn have split but there’s clearly no hard feelings as they have shown with quite possibly the most amicable breakup announcements ever.

We’re thinking of these two!