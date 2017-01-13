Gigi Hadid Sends An Adorable Birthday Message To Zayn Malik

The model's man turned 24 yesterday

It was a very special day for Zayn Malik yesterday… it was his birthday!

Yep. It’s been 24 whole years since the world gifted us with those high notes (and that face) – and we’re very grateful for it.

We’re not the only ones. Zayn’s girlfriend Gigi Hadid took to Instagram last night to share a sweet message for her man.

Alongside a moody black and white shot of the ex-One Direction singer, 21-year-old Gigi said: ‘Happy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours ☄wishing you the best year ever!!’

Aw. Fans were quick to echo her sentiment, with replies including: ‘Happy birthday Zayn.. wish you the best HAPPY BIRTHDAY ZAYN!’ and: ‘Gigi, you’re really the best girlfriend ever. Keep him happy pls. He’s our world…’

One Direction fans were also excited to see that Liam Payne had taken time out to send his best wishes to Zayn.

The 23-year-old Tweeted: ‘@zaynmalik Happy birthday bro! Hope all is well and you have a good day celebrating it 🎉🍾🙌.’

After Zayn quit 1D in March 2015, he admitted that he’d barely spoken to Liam and his bandmates Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

He told L’Uomo Vogue last year: ‘The truth is I haven’t spoken to any of the boys at all really, I spoke to Liam a bit and that’s just the way it is.

‘I did try to reach out to a couple of people and they didn’t get back to me, but then publicly, when they were asked questions about it, said that they’d spoken to me and that we were friends.

‘But that’s not the case, I tried to reach out and be their friend but they haven’t even replied to any of my calls or texts.’

So Directioners were very pleased to hear that Zayn and Liam appear to be back in contact. One wrote: ‘This made my day a lot happier,’ while another said: ‘All i am happy about is liam showing zayn theres no bad blood [sic].’

We agree with that one.