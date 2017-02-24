Oops! Gigi Hadid Trips On The Catwalk At Milan Fashion Week

Oh dear, Gigi Hadid nearly takes a MAJOR runway tumble at MFW

Gigi Hadid narrowly avoided an epic catwalk tumble yesterday, after her heel became tangled in her dress whilst walking in the Moschino MFW show.

The 21-year-old model got into a bit of trouble mid-runway, stumbling and getting caught-off balance as her shoe caught in the hem of the long floral frock she was modelling. This was the moment Gigi nearly pulled a Naomi. Oops.

However, despite nearly tumbling off the runway, Gigi handled the whole drama like an absolute pro, expertly freeing her heel from the offending garment, and continuing on her merry fash way.

What a rock star.

Gigi’s near-miss wasn’t the only talking point. Pal Kendall Jenner and sister Bella also walked in the Moschino show, proving that they are indeed THE most in-demand trio working the model circuit right now. Not only have they slayed New York and London Fashion Week catwalks respectively, but the stylish threesome have also been setting the fashion party scene alight.

Read: Oops! Braless Bella Hadid Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction At Star-Studded LFW Party

No doubt about it, these girls are hot property on a VERY global scale.

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid created some headlines of her own yesterday, after arriving at the uber exclusive Bvlgari Milan party wearing a backless mini-dress made entirely from jewels. The party was held in honour of the 20-year-old become the brand’s newest ambassador, and the face of their new accessories campaign. Posing with model pals Jasmine Sanders and Winnie Harlow, Bella looked every inch the superstar after spending a busy day walking for both Moschino and Fendi.

Read: Gigi Hadid Debuts Second Tommy Hilfiger Collection

Last night with my beautiful girls at the launch of my @bulgariofficial ambassadorship and accessories campaign! Thank you to everyone for coming out. 💎💎💎💎 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Feb 24, 2017 at 1:51am PST

With a few more days left in the Milan Fashion Week calendar, we anticipate that we’ll be seeing a lot more of this stunning trio doing their ridiculously fierce thang. Just hopefully without any more tumbles, eh Gigi?