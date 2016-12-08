Gigi Hadid Has Opened Up About Why She’s Taking A ‘Break’ From Social Media

The supermodel thinks it's healthy to take a digital detox...

Gigi Hadid, who made her big break into the modelling industry with the help of social media, has declared that she will be taking a break from the feeds of Twitter and Instagram for a while.

Not too long after her BFF Kendall Jenner deactivated her own Instagram account, Gigi opened up about the idea of social media detoxing at the Reebok’s #PerfectNever campaign launch event in New York City.

The star, who’s just scooped the prize for the British Fashion Council’s Model of the Year Award, told PEOPLE that she was planning on taking a month off from social media.

She explained, ‘It’s not only for people in the spotlight, it’s for everyone.

‘At the end of the day, I’m choosing what I’m showing you. A lot of the world feels so much entitlement in other people’s lives, which is so crazy and so new for human beings. We never had that.’

Speaking on the subject of internet trolling, Zayn Malik’s girlfriend continued, ‘I’m going to take a break when I feel like it and when I come back and share it with you if you want to be supportive and still follow me I’m so grateful for that.

‘But if you’re going to be negative or be upset that I had to be human for a month than maybe I don’t want your follow anyway.’



Gigi added, ‘I’m so grateful for social media because it’s given me so much more in my career, but I also really respect my career without the social media aspect.

‘And I really want to still pay most of the attention to my job as a craft and not lose the art in it and the relationships that are meaningful to me not because of the money or the contracts but because of how I inspired designers and how they inspire me. I want to go back to focusing on that kind of relationship within fashion when I go to work for the next month.’

You carry on doing you, lady.