Zayn Malik Defends Gigi Hadid After She’s Accused Of Being ‘Racist’

The 21-year-old model was slammed when she appeared to 'mock' Asian people in an Instagram video

Gigi Hadid has come under fire for ‘mocking’ Asian people in an Instagram video.

The now-deleted post allegedly appeared on her younger sister Bella’s story, and showed the 21-year-old appearing to squint her eyes to impersonate a Buddha cookie.

One shocked viewer wrote: ‘Gigi literally mocked that buddha cookie by squinting her eyes to be “asian” Thats not funny and its disrespectful,’ while another said: ‘Gigi mocking asian people is so offensive i thought she was better than that [sic].’

When others suggested that Gigi didn’t mean to do anything ‘racist’, replies included: ‘Intent doesn’t absolve impact and the fact that she thinks it’s okay to do what she did makes her racist.’

Things got even more heated when Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik waded into the argument.

When one fan Tweeted: ‘@zaynmalik being of Asian descent, how do you feel about your girlfriend making fun of Asian people? 🐸☕️,’ he jokily replied: ‘Trust me.. she likes asians 😉 👍🏽.’

Cheeky, yes. But it didn’t leave his followers particularly impressed.

Among the responses were: ‘Please zayn, delete this, you’re only going to create more of a stirrup than it already is. You don’t get the point of this…,’ and: ‘Come on man, you’re better than that. just bc she’s your girlfriend doesn’t mean you have to condone her ignorance & disrespect [sic].’

This isn’t the first time Gigi has faced accusations of racism. In November, she apologised after being criticised for mimicking Donald Trump’s wife Melania’s accent at the AMAs.

She shared a handwritten note to Instagram, which read: ‘I removed or changed anything in the script that I felt took the joke too far, and whether or not you choose to see it, what remained was done in good humor and with no bad intent.

‘I believe Melania understands show business and the way shows are written and run. I apologize to anyone that I offended and have only the best wishes for our country.’